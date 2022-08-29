Man shot, killed in front of home on West Side

A man in his 20s was shot and killed in front of a West Side home on Monday afternoon.

A man in his 20s was shot and killed in front of a West Side home on Monday afternoon.

According to San Antonio police, a Jeep Cherokee pulled up to a home in the 3800 block of Morales around 2:45 p.m. and someone in the SUV shot the victim twice in the back.

Police said the occupants in the Jeep and the victim talked before the shooting. There is no word if they knew each other or what the motive was.

Police are still working to identify suspects.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Also on KSAT.com: