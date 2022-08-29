Central Texas teen arrested for posing with gun in front of high school, police say

An 18-year-old man was arrested after a picture of him posing with a pistol in front of the Central Texas high school where he used to attend was posted to social media, according to police.

Leander police said a student at Rouse High School reported the social media post to a school resource officer on Friday afternoon, as class was in session.

The image showed the suspect, later identified as Joseph Ellis, in a car with a pistol in front of the campus, police said. LPD did not say when the image was posted on social media.

Officers searched the area and did not find the suspect on campus.

Ellis, who is a former Rouse High School student, was later located by police and arrested at a home, police said. He was charged with terroristic threat causing fear of serious bodily injury.

“The Leander Police Department would like to thank the student that reported this incident,” LPD said in a Facebook post. “It is important for parents to remind their children to report any dangerous or suspicious activity to school officials and the police.”

Police said they are still investigating the incident. Leander is located north of Austin, in Williamson County.

