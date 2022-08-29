Social media influencer accused of killing Texas-native boyfriend extradited to Florida

MIAMI – An OnlyFans and Instagram model from Texas accused of killing her boyfriend at their luxury Miami condominium has been extradited back to Florida.

Courtney Clenney, 26, was booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail on Friday on a charge of second-degree murder, records show. She was apprehended in Hawaii on Aug. 10, months after the death of her live-in boyfriend and Dallas native Christian Obumseli, 27.

She is being held without bond.

Authorities previously said the couple had a tumultuous relationship when they lived in Austin and then Miami, ultimately leading to Obumseli’s fatal stabbing on April 3.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the couple had multiple domestic violence incidents reported at their unit at One Paraiso Residences, a luxury condominium building in Miami. They moved to Miami from Austin in January, The Rolling Stone reported.

Before Obumseli moved to Miami, where he worked in cryptocurrency, he attended Abilene Christian University and Texas Tech University. He was born in Dallas and was just days away from his 28th birthday, according to his obituary.

An arrested warrant affidavit obtained by the Morning-News states that they lived in the unit with their dogs, and the domestic violence incidents became so frequent that residents complained and the complex planned on evicting them.

In one incident in February, surveillance video from an elevator shows Clenney hitting Obumseli multiple times, and Obumseli pushing Clenney away.

Prosecutors show video of woman arrested for murder striking boyfriend in elevator. Image obtained by WPLG, KSAT's sister station.

On April 3, police were called to the building and found Obumseli with a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The county medical examiner said in an autopsy report that Obumseli died from a forceful downward thrust from a blade that went 3 inches into his chest, piercing a major artery.

According to an arrest report, Clenney acknowledged killing Obumseli but said she acted in self-defense. She said Obumseli had pushed her and thrown her to the floor, which prompted her to grab a knife and throw it at Obumseli from about 10 feet away. The medical examiner said Obumseli’s wound could not have been caused by a knife thrown from that distance.

Clenney’s Miami defense lawyer, Frank Prieto, said the medical examiner’s opinions won’t stand up to scientific scrutiny when they argue self-defense at trial.

The Morning-News reported that in the 911 call, Clenney could be heard saying “I’m so sorry baby.”

She called 911 at 4:57 p.m., minutes after she spoke with her mother on the telephone, the affidavit states.

Investigators said that 30 minutes later, Clenney’s mother texted her, mentioned self-defense and recommended she hire an attorney, the affidavit states.

Prieto acknowledged that Clenney and Obumseli had a tumultuous relationship but said Obumseli was the primary aggressor.

“Obumseli was the abuser, the worst kind of abuser,” Prieto said in a statement. “He would manipulate and abuse Courtney in private when he thought nobody was around.”

