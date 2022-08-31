Woman pulled out knife while stealing cart of items at Dollar General, police say

A woman is accused of pulling out a knife during an aggravated robbery at a West Side Dollar General.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is accused of pulling out a knife during an aggravated robbery at a West Side Dollar General.

A Crime Stoppers report states the incident happened at 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the store in the 4300 block of Culebra Road.

The woman packed her cart with merchandise, walked to the front registers and acted as if she was looking for her purse to pay for the items, police said.

She then walked out of the store with the cart without paying, and another woman followed her out and grabbed her cart.

The suspect reached into her bag and pulled out a knife, police said.

The woman then released the cart and the robber ran off with the stolen items down Culebra Road.

Police are asking anyone with information on the woman to come forward.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Ad

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain.

Read also: