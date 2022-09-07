95º

Local News

Police investigate after deceased person found with ‘full-body trauma’ just west of downtown

Body was found near El Paso Street and S. Frio Street

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Steven Chavez, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, Downtown, West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a person was found dead with what officers described as “full-body trauma.”

The body was discovered just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of El Paso Street and S. Frio Street, just outside Interstate 10, west of downtown.

An SAPD spokesperson said it’s unclear how the person died and said homicide investigators, as well as crime scene investigators and traffic investigators were all working to determine how the person died.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner will work to identify the person.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

