95º

LIVE

Local News

Seguin murder suspect in custody after 2-month manhunt

Jerome Roundtree, 59, died after the July 2 shooting in Seguin

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Seguin, Crime, Guadalupe County
Norman “Trey” Powell, 38, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2022 on an active murder warrant. (Guadalupe County)

SEGUIN – Seguin police arrested a murder suspect who has been the focus of a manhunt since July.

Norman “Trey” Powell, 38, of Seguin, is accused of the July 2 shooting death of Jerome Roundtree, 59.

Powell was arrested on Tuesday evening in the 600 block of Melrose Street and booked into the Guadalupe County Jail on a bond of $500,000, police said.

Powell is accused of shooting Roundtree after an argument at a home in the 100 block of Benbo.

Roundtree, from Pflugerville, was taken to a hospital in San Antonio, where he later died.

Read also:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email