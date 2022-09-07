Seguin murder suspect in custody after 2-month manhunt

Norman “Trey” Powell, 38, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2022 on an active murder warrant.

SEGUIN – Seguin police arrested a murder suspect who has been the focus of a manhunt since July.

Norman “Trey” Powell, 38, of Seguin, is accused of the July 2 shooting death of Jerome Roundtree, 59.

Powell was arrested on Tuesday evening in the 600 block of Melrose Street and booked into the Guadalupe County Jail on a bond of $500,000, police said.

Powell is accused of shooting Roundtree after an argument at a home in the 100 block of Benbo.

Roundtree, from Pflugerville, was taken to a hospital in San Antonio, where he later died.

Read also: