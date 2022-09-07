Suicide now 2nd leading cause of death in people 10-34 in Bexar County

It's National Suicide Prevention Week so we're looking closely at the numbers. Suicide numbers have dropped in the U.S. over the past few years, but they're spiking locally in one certain age group.

SAN ANTONIO – “I lost my father to suicide in 2010,” said Greg Watson from San Antonio.

Watson was 21 at the time.

“I ended up turning to my own self medication and grief and it was difficult to get outside of that,” Watson said.

He realizes now, he didn’t have to grieve alone and is making sure others see that.

He’s a board member for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (or AFSP) South Texas chapter.

“Really feeling that sense of community and connection is important,” he said.

Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States, and the 11th in Texas and Bexar County.

However, it’s the 2nd leading cause of death for people ages 10-34 in Texas and Bexar County.

Local AFSP Chair Julia Hewitt knows that first hand.

She attempted suicide when she was in that age group.

“I grew up with a parent who struggled continuously, still does. I also suffered the loss of a close friend and that definitely leaves you with more questions than answers,” Hewitt said.

Trying to find those answers may take professional help, and she said that’s okay.

She said AFSP is taking statistics into account and creating programs aimed at the vulnerable populations.

“We’ve had a lot of school districts reaching out to us, we have a lot of colleges that partner with us, we do college walks, campus walks,” Hewitt said.

She said their most popular program is called Talk Saves Lives.

“That can be used by workplaces, LGBTQ+ communities, elderly communities, there’s a firearms prevention version of that,” Hewitt explained.

There are also annual events, like Survivor Day and the Out of the Darkness walk.

If you’re not a person who wants to get out and go to events or therapy sessions in person, there are tons of apps you can use on your phone or computer.

Watson said the pandemic brought a silver lining.

“All of the sudden these mental health and tele health apps started booming,” he said.

Hewitt and Watson are also both thrilled about the brand new three digit suicide help line.

Instead of dialing a toll free 1-800 number, now all you have to dial is 988. You can also always text 741741.

“It went live on July 16th and that was one of our biggest wins because it’s a more efficient way to connect those who are actively struggling to people that are right there in the community,” Hewitt said.

“Giving yourself that grace and getting outside of your comfort zone,” Watson said.

The first time he put himself out there was when he timidly decided to go to AFSP’s Survivor Day five years ago.

“It was such an incredible day. They had a bunch of other survivors there and speakers talking about grief work and some art therapy and stuff.

It was just the overall community there that felt like home,” he said.

If you want to participate in the upcoming AFSP walk, head to the registration page on their website.

If you want to find out how to help someone who is struggling or at risk, if you want help grieving the loss of a loved one, or even if you want to get involved in suicide prevention legislation, head to the AFSP website.

For other questions about AFSP South Texas, email afspsanantonio@gmail.com.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, text 741741 or call 988.