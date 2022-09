SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of Bad Bunny fans are heading to the Alamodome Wednesday night for his show -- one of the largest concerts that San Antonio has seen in years.

Fans were seen still lining up for merchandise ahead of the 7 p.m. show.

KSAT’s Sky 12 is giving us a live look at the outside of the Alamodome just before the concert. You can watch the video in the player above.