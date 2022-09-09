Firefighters respond to fire in garage just south of downtown

an Antonio firefighters responded to a fire in a garage just south of downtown early Friday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire in a garage just south of downtown early Friday morning.

The fire was called in around 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Washington Street, not far from Turner Street and East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found the fire in an external brick garage. The roof of the structure collapsed, but they managed to put the fire out quickly and keep the other surrounding structures safe, fire officials said.

The SAFD said the owner of the garage had been using it as a wood working shop. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. An investigation team is looking into how it started.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both answered the call.

A damage estimate to the structure was not released.