Uvalde shooting victim’s family pushes for Sen. Cruz to support federal ban on assault weapons

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been over three months since the tragic shooting in Uvalde claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Families are now working toward a goal of getting a federal ban on assault weapons passed.

The family of Alexandria “Lexi” Aniyah Rubio spoke with Sen. Ted Cruz on Wednesday, asking for his support.

“Lexi” Rubio was an honor roll student with a fiery personality whose life was cut short at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

Her parents, Felix Rubio and Kimberly Mata-Rubio, showed Cruz a photo of their daughter inside her “child-size casket” and asked the senator for his support of the federal ban.

Cruz declined the Rubio family’s plea of support. Instead, he said he will be supporting the increase of law enforcement presence on school campuses.

Mata-Rubio shared a photo on social media about the interaction with the senator. The post had reached thousands of likes and continues to grow.

Felix shared our last photo of Lexi - in her child-size casket - as we asked @tedcruz to protect his constituents by supporting a federal ban on assault weapons. He declined. Instead, he said he supports increasing law enforcement presence on school campuses. pic.twitter.com/c1Tk0qO3y6 — Kimberly Mata-Rubio (@kimrubio21) September 14, 2022

A spokesperson from the office of Sen. Cruz sent KSAT the following statement regarding the social media post:

“Today, Sen. Cruz met with the Mata-Rubios and he saw firsthand the pain and grief that the unspeakable violence at Robb Elementary school caused. After meeting with them, Sen. Cruz went to the Senate floor to fight for his school safety legislation. Unfortunately, Senate Democrats blocked it with no explanation of why they don’t support doubling the number of police officers in schools, hiring 15,000 school-based mental health professionals, and increasing the physical security for children in schools.”