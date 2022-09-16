FDA: Do not feed this formula to your infant

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is telling parents and caregivers not to buy or use Mother’s Touch Formula because it doesn’t meet federal health and safety requirements.

Mother’s Touch Formula

Parents searching for the formula during the continuing shortage may have purchased it online from the company’s website.

According to the FDA, the formula is not manufactured in compliance with FDA’s infant formula regulations. It was also not thoroughly tested for potentially harmful bacteria, such as Cronobacter, and has the potential to cause nutrient deficiencies or toxicity in infants.

Nutrient label claims on the product label showed the product to contain nutrient amounts below the minimum levels required for protein, linoleic acid, calcium, sodium, potassium, and chloride. According to the FDA, it had above the maximum level allowed for iron.

If you have Mother’s Touch Formula, you should throw it away.

If you have used Mother’s Touch Formula and are concerned about the child’s health, you should contact your doctor.

Recalls

Some products manufactured for babies and children are recalled.

Cityscape Travel Jogger Stroller

First, Baby Trend is recalling its Cityscape Travel Jogger Stroller because the parking brake may fail. It was sold on Amazon and at Baby Trend last year.

The model number is TJ75B12A. The color is moonstone.

Owners can contact the company to arrange a refund or voucher.

Infant bath seat

Yubolo is recalling an infant bath seat product because it does not meet stability standards and can tip over while the baby is in it, creating a drowning risk.

The navy and orange seat was sold last year on Amazon. Owners can contact the company for a refund.

As a reminder, young children should never be unsupervised while in the bath, even for a few seconds.

HearMuffs

More than 31,000 children’s HearMuffs are recalled. They are designed to offer sound protection, but the alkaline batteries can rupture, causing hearing, projectile or burn injuries. They were sold at Sam’s Club and other retailers from 2018 through 2021.

Consumers can contact Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio for a refund.

