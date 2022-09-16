91º

These San Antonio school districts are making Election Day a holiday

Several school districts are adding the holiday for student safety

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Several school districts in the San Antonio area are making Election Day a holiday to prioritize student safety.

School campuses are traditionally used as polling locations, which would mean an onslaught of extra people would be on the campuses at the same time as students.

With school shootings like the one in Uvalde taking center stage in the news over the summer, some districts are hesitant to keep students in school while voters come to cast their ballots.

“The decision to make Election Day a student and teacher holiday was made with the security and safety of our students, staff and visitors in mind,” North East Independent School District officials said.

Here is a list of the districts that are making the Nov. 8 Election Day a holiday:

