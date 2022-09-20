Police, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit and run

Suspect vehicle in fatal hit and run, police describe the vehicle as a 2019-2022 model Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck with a black antenna on rear bed.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for assistance in locating the driver in a fatal hit and run that left one dead and a five-year-old injured.

On September 3 at 3:35 p.m., Henry Stevenson was driving a black Chevrolet Blazer Southbound on IH 37 South near Southton Rd when a vehicle began merging into his lane, forcing him off the road, said SAPD.

According to police, Stevenson lost control of the vehicle and flipped multiple times, causing him to be thrown from the vehicle.

SAPD said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 5-year-old passenger was also thrown from the vehicle and injured.

The suspect’s vehicle, a gray model Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck with a black antenna on the rear bed, fled the scene and failed to stop and render aid, according to police.

Anyone who has any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

If found, the driver will be charged with Fail to Stop and Render Aid, police said.