Victims’ families call for state to remove Bexar County sheriff from Anaqua Springs case

At a news conference, the Bribiescas and Montez families are calling for the Texas Attorney General to appoint the Texas Rangers to investigate the Jan. 10, 2019 deaths of 10-year-old London Bribiescas, 16-year-old Alexa Montez and their mother 37-year-old Nichol Olson.

SAN ANTONIO – Two families made strong accusations Monday against Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and his office for the handling of shooting deaths of two young girls and their mother in the Anaqua Springs neighborhood in Boerne in 2019.

The Bribiescas and Montez families are calling for the Texas Attorney General to appoint the Texas Rangers to investigate the Jan. 10, 2019 deaths of 10-year-old London Bribiescas, 16-year-old Alexa Montez and their mother 37-year-old Nichol Olson.

The families want BCSO investigators removed from the case.

“[Sheriff Salazar has] inflicted more pain on this family than anyone else other than whoever it was who killed their daughters,” said the Bribiescas family attorney Joseph Hoelscher.

Back in 2019, the medical examiner had ruled the case a double murder-suicide but Salazar directed further investigation into the case.

Over a year later in 2021, Salazar announced the case was assigned to the cold case unit and deemed the investigation incomplete.

On Monday, the families said they haven’t heard anything from the Sheriff’s Office since 2020.

“I don’t think we’ve ever been able to just call him up and talk to him,” said London Bribiescas’ aunt Emma Sumners. “It’s always been we’ve had to go through the media and create a storm in order to get his attention.”

Sumner wrote a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asking the Texas Rangers to investigate the case. Hoelscher on Monday said the Attorney General’s Office confirmed receiving the letter but hadn’t heard anything else on their decision.

As for the Sheriff’s Office, they declined KSAT 12 an interview with Salazar but said the following in a statement:

“We have not seen the letter submitted by the Bribiescas Family to the Attorney General’s Office, this case remains ongoing with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, there are pending items the investigator assigned to this case has had difficulty obtaining through attempts with the retained attorney, including difficulty making contact with Mr. Hoelscher. The assigned investigator will continue to devote his efforts until every facet of this investigation has been completed, in order to provide closure for the families of Nichol Olsen, Alexa Montez and London Bribiescas.”

During the press conference Monday, Hoelscher, the Bribiescas family’s attorney, stated no specific items had been requested from him by the Sheriff’s Office and stated that the Sheriff is trying to distract from the mistakes made on the case.

“He’s gone so far as to attack my client and myself personally, claiming that we’re money hungry,” Hoelscher said. “We believed based on all of our interactions with Salazar and the Sheriff’s Office, that they’re intentionally withholding an outcome in this investigation to punish this family.”

If the Texas Rangers do not pick up the case, Hoelscher said there is no plan B and the families keep going with no answers.

Related Stories: