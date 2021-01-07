Anaqua Springs shooting case reassigned after sheriff deems investigation ‘incomplete’

SAN ANTONIO – Although the investigation into the shooting deaths of a mother and her two children was expected to wrap up by the end of 2020, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed he reassigned the case to a different investigator within the department.

The investigation has been ongoing with assistance from the FBI since Jan. 10, 2019, when Nichol Olsen was found dead with her daughters, 10-year-old London Bribiescas and 16-year-old Alexa Montez in their Anaqua Springs home.

The medical examiner ruled the case a murder-suicide, indicating that Olsen fatally shot her daughters before turning the gun on herself, but Salazar directed investigators to see if there was any evidence to refute those findings.

Salazar called the investigation that was turned into him “incomplete” during a press conference on Thursday.

“There were some stones left unturned, I’ll leave it at that,” Salazar said.

Salazar said he’s felt pressure from a civil attorney representing family members of the victims, but the sheriff said it won’t stop him from continuing his investigation.

”I’m not going to let this case be finalized until I’m confident that it’s going to withstand the scrutiny that it will be put under,” Salazar said.

Salazar has previously said the sheriff’s office has yet to find evidence that would indicate Nichol Olsen did not shoot her children, but he said there are questions he still has about the case that have not been answered.

“Murdering your own children is about the worst thing, the worst thing that anybody can be accused of, and I’m not ready to accuse Nichol Olsen of that. I’m just not,” Salazar said. “I’m not ready to go there yet and nobody can rush me to do that.”

Salazar has made similar comments on the case since the shooting occurred in 2019.

Olsen’s boyfriend, who found Olsen and her children in the home and called police, may be interviewed again as part of the investigation along with other witnesses, Salazar said. The sheriff classified them as people of interest, but not suspects.

Salazar said the case was turned over to an investigator in the cold case unit who will use that team’s resources to see if he can turn up new information in the investigation.

“(Cold case investigators) are able to look at a case with a little bit more of a 30,000-foot view and give us some unique perspectives on it,” Salazar said.

The sheriff did not provide a timeline for when he expected the case to be completed.