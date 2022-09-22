71º

LIVE

Local News

Driver of stolen vehicle rams police car, causes crash at West Side intersection, San Antonio police say

Incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near Ceralvo Street and Cupples Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Steven Chavez, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, Traffic, Crash, SAPD, San Antonio
Cervalvo/cupples Road crash & arrest image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say as many as five people may have injuries as a result of two West Side crashes that were caused by a driver attempting to get away from officers late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Ceralvo Street and Cupples Road, not far from Highway 90.

According to police, officers had spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen in the area of Guadalupe Street and then attempted to pull the vehicle over. That’s when, police say, the driver of the vehicle instead rammed their patrol car and sped off.

Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle made it to the intersection of Ceralvo and Cupples Road, where they then crashed into a car with two people inside.

The two people inside the car struck had to be freed by fire crews. They, along with the driver of the stolen vehicle, were all taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not currently known.

Police say the two officers in the patrol car that was rammed also were checked out for injuries.

SAPD said the two crashes are still under investigation. A list of charges for the driver of the stolen vehicle was not disclosed.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter