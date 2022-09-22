Driver of stolen vehicle rams police car, causes crash at West Side intersection, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say as many as five people may have injuries as a result of two West Side crashes that were caused by a driver attempting to get away from officers late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Ceralvo Street and Cupples Road, not far from Highway 90.

According to police, officers had spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen in the area of Guadalupe Street and then attempted to pull the vehicle over. That’s when, police say, the driver of the vehicle instead rammed their patrol car and sped off.

Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle made it to the intersection of Ceralvo and Cupples Road, where they then crashed into a car with two people inside.

The two people inside the car struck had to be freed by fire crews. They, along with the driver of the stolen vehicle, were all taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not currently known.

Police say the two officers in the patrol car that was rammed also were checked out for injuries.

SAPD said the two crashes are still under investigation. A list of charges for the driver of the stolen vehicle was not disclosed.