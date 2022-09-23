Live Oak police looking for person of interest in death of woman whose body was found in ditch

Live Oak released this picture of Laura Briseno and Keith Hammond. Hammond is a person of interest after Briseno was found dead in a drainage ditch.

LIVE OAK, Texas – Live Oak police are looking for a person of interest in the death of a woman whose body was found in a ditch earlier this week.

Maintenance workers found the body in a drainage ditch near the intersection of Judson and Toepperwein roads, not far from Northeast Methodist Pavillion.

On Wednesday, the Medical Examiner identified the person as Laura Briseno, 50, from Schertz but have not yet determined a cause of death.

Live Oak police said Briseno was last seen on Sept. 13 with Keith Hammond, 52. He’s considered a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information about Hammond’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Live Oak Police Department at 210-653-0033 and ask for the Criminal Investigations Division.

Live Oak police are investigating after a woman's body was found in a ditch near Judson and Toepperwein on Sept. 19, 2022. (KSAT)

