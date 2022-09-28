63º

Dozens of crime scene photos, murder weapon shown in trial of man accused of killing stepfather

Jarren Garcia facing up to life in prison if found guilty

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Close to 100 crime scene photos were shown to a jury Wednesday in the trial of a San Antonio man accused of killing his stepfather.

Jarren Garcia, 20, is facing a murder charge for fatally shooting Mark Ramos in March 2021.

Ramos and his wife were arguing when Jarren intervened and allegedly shot Ramos several times.

On Wednesday, a crime scene investigator with San Antonio Police Department testified about what was found at the crime scene and what was collected.

Some of that evidence included live and spent rounds, a 9 mm handgun and a 30-round magazine.

The photos also include injuries on Garcia.

He had numerous scratches on his arms, hand, face, chest, a busted lip and swelling above his eye.

It isn’t clear who caused the injuries the night of the shooting.

During opening statements, the prosecution said that Garcia’s mother was trying to get him to put the gun down but the defense said that Ramos was the aggressor.

They mentioned that Ramos tried to hit Garcia with a speaker and was threatening to punch him.

Testimony is expected to continue on Thursday. If found guilty, Garcia is facing up to life in prison.

