Crime Stoppers seeks tips into fatal hit-and-run death

Rafael Villarreal was killed on Sept. 14 while walking across NW Loop 410 near the Ingram Road exit.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a hit-and-run death.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, Rafael Villarreal was walking across the westbound lanes of NW Loop 410 near the Ingram Road exit when he was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app that can be downloaded in the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

