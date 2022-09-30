Police investigating deadly shooting of armed robbery suspect by store clerk

San Antonio police are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting that they say involved a store clerk taking aim at suspected armed robber.

The shooting happened late Thursday night at a Circle K store in the 9600 block of San Pedro Avenue.

According to a preliminary report, the clerk called police after 9:30 p.m. saying he had just shot a man with a gun.

Officers at the scene said the clerk told them the suspect had walked in, pretending to be a customer at first.

He says the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.

Police say the clerk, who also had a gun, shot the suspect, causing him to drop his weapon.

They say as the suspected robber tried to pick up his gun, the clerk shot him a second time.

That 54-year-old man died before paramedics could take him to a hospital.

Staff at the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said they work still working to positively identify that man as of Friday morning.

Police did not release the name of the store clerk.