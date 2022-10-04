Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspects in robbery of North Side music store

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in a robbery of a local music store.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspects responsible for a robbery of a far North Side music store.

The incident occurred Wednesday, Aug. 31 around 6:30 p.m. at Hillje Music Center, located in the 18100 block of US Highway 281 North, not far from Henderson Pass and the intersection with Loop 1604.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) entered the store pretending to be a customer and asked to see a guitar. That’s when, police say, the suspect tried to run out of the store with the guitar, without paying.

The suspect while fleeing however, made contact with an employee, causing injury. He then got into a vehicle where a driver was waiting for him, police said.

SAPD searched the area, but the suspects were not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.