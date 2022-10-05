CPS Energy to host San Antonio community input meetings Oct. 6 and Dec. 1

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy wants community input on planning San Antonio’s energy future.

CPS Energy is planning a set of open houses to provide information about the planning process and get feedback from community members.

The collaborative meetings will be held at CPS Energy Headquarters on Oct. 1 and Dec. 1.

The city is looking for ideas about the best combination of power generation resources to replace aging units over the next several years.

This planning process considers the age of existing power plants, the future of coal-powered generation units, changing ERCOT market demands, and the projected population growth expected for the city, according to a news release.

Community feedback will be shared with the Board of Trustees to consider.

“Our CPS Energy team is committed to serving our community by providing reliable, competitively priced, and sustainable energy services equitably,” said Benny Ethridge, EVP of Energy Supply at CPS Energy.

“The generation plan we’re building now will allow us to replace aging assets over the next few years and provide us time to evaluate new, promising technologies such as geothermal energy, small modular nuclear generation, and high-capacity storage that is under development today,” said Ethridge.

Power generation open houses will be on Oct. 6 and Dec. 1 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. - 7: 30 p.m.

