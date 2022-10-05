Bill Miller Bar-B-Q brings back fall favorites

SAN ANTONIO – It’s that time of year again when cool, crisp fall weather and pumpkin-spice-everything returns.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is bringing back two menu favorites for the fall season. Pumpkin pie and vegetable beef soup return to the menu for a limited time.

On Monday, October 3, the restaurant announced the return of pumpkin pies at its stores. The company also declared the return of fan-favorite vegetable beef soup.

Last weekend, the chain also brought back mashed potatoes for the fall and winter seasons.

