Bill Miller Bar-B-Q brings back fall favorites

Beloved pumpkin pie and vegetable beef soup return for a limited time

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – It’s that time of year again when cool, crisp fall weather and pumpkin-spice-everything returns.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is bringing back two menu favorites for the fall season. Pumpkin pie and vegetable beef soup return to the menu for a limited time.

On Monday, October 3, the restaurant announced the return of pumpkin pies at its stores. The company also declared the return of fan-favorite vegetable beef soup.

Last weekend, the chain also brought back mashed potatoes for the fall and winter seasons.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

