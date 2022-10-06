BCSO: 2 teens charged with murder, assault after woman killed in drive-by shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Two teens who are in custody following a deadly drive-by shooting in West Bexar County are facing more charges, including murder, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the shooting, a 14-year-old, and a 15-year-old passenger were arrested Tuesday and taken to the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center.

The 14-year-old was initially charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony, and evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

According to deputies, the 15-year-old passenger was charged with evading arrest on foot, a misdemeanor.

As of Wednesday, BCSO said the pair had received additional charges -- murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The charges stem from an incident that happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 11400 block of Bald Mountain Drive, not far from Marbach Road and Loop 1604.

Deputies at the scene found two women inside a home that was hit by gunfire, sprayed from the outside. They also saw a white four-door vehicle speeding away from the area.

According to the BCSO, some of the deputies chased the vehicle while others went to the home where shots were fired.

A 25-year-old woman, identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner as Novita Brazil, was killed inside the home. Deputies said Brazil was working on her computer when she was hit by the gunfire.

The other woman injured in the shooting, who is 41 years old, was an Airbnb tenant and was struck in the leg, according to the BCSO. She was taken by EMS to an area hospital but has since been released.

Investigators found more than 100 shell casings in the street near the home. Salazar said it appears the victims were not the intended targets. The sheriff said someone from a nearby home shot back, and they may have been the intended target. He also said it’s also possible a third suspect was involved.

Deputies pursued the suspects’ car with the help of the EAGLE helicopter and were able to stop the vehicle a short time later near Highway 151 and Acme Road. The two teens were then taken into custody.

Their names have not been released.

