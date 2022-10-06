71º

SAPD investigating vehicle theft that led to apartment search on West Side

Officers investigating a situation that lead to eight people being apprehended at the Alazan Apache Courts

Allysa Cole, Reporter

It was a very busy scene at the Alazan Courts apartments Wednesday afternoon. KSAT's Allysa Cole has the story.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a vehicle theft that led officers to the Alazan Apache Courts apartments on the West Side.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday afternoon. The driver sped away as police tried to make contact.

Police requested air assistance and located the vehicle outside of Alazan Apache Courts. Officers said the occupants inside the vehicle were seen going into one of the apartment units.

Police removed the people inside one-by-one and apprehended eight individuals. However, some people were released from custody at the scene. It’s unclear if anyone is facing charges.

KSAT will update you with any new developments as more information becomes available.

