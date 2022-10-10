Police hope surveillance video might tell them who shot driver on city’s Northwest Side

San Antonio police hope surveillance video from nearby businesses might tell them more about the person who shot a driver early Monday on the city’s Northwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police hope surveillance video from nearby businesses might tell them more about the person who shot a driver early Monday on the city’s Northwest Side.

The 29-year-old victim was driving along the 3500 block of Fredericksburg Road when she was hit by a bullet that shattered her window, went through her headrest and hit her in the back of her head.

RELATED: Driver shot in head, crashes vehicle on Northwest Side, police say

Police said she was in critical condition when she was rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

They say paramedics who responded to a call about a crash around 3:30 a.m. discovered that the woman behind the wheel had a bullet wound in her head.

Police then began investigating the case as a shooting.

They say they found out the victim had been talking to a man on the phone at the time of the shooting.

That call was still connected when officers arrived and they were able to speak to the man on the other end of the phone line.

Police say he told them he overheard another man in the car with the woman, telling her to speed up.

He said he heard a gunshot, then noticed that everything went silent.

When officers arrived, the passenger already was gone, police said.

Investigators want to interview him as a potential witness.

They also planned to canvass the area for possible surveillance video that might show who shot the woman.

Police believe the victim had called 911 shortly before the shooting and told dispatchers that someone was either following or chasing her.

A few minutes later, police received the call about the car crash.