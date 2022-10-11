85º

New Braunfels authorities responding to large mulch fire; roads closed

Fire erupted at Eggemeyer Land Clearing on North Solms Road near I-35

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

NEW BRAUNFELS – The New Braunfels Police and Fire Departments are responding to a large mulch fire off North Solms Road on Tuesday morning.

New Braunfels authorities said the fire started at around 1 a.m. at the Eggemeyer Land Clearing, in the 300 block of North Solms Road, north of Interstate 35.

Firefighters arrived to find two large mulch piles on fire, and two other piles later ignited.

In a Tweet, authorities said front-end loaders and equipment were used to separate nearby material to help stop the spread.

No one was injured and no homes or structures were threatened, but there are some roads closed in the area.

Solms Road between FM 482 and Wald Road is currently closed, authorities said.

“NBFD crews will remain on scene for at least the next 24 hours in order closely monitor the situation,” a Tweet states.

A fire started at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Eggemeyer Land Clearing in the 300 block of North Solms Road. (KSAT)

