New Braunfels authorities responding to large mulch fire; roads closed

NEW BRAUNFELS – The New Braunfels Police and Fire Departments are responding to a large mulch fire off North Solms Road on Tuesday morning.

New Braunfels authorities said the fire started at around 1 a.m. at the Eggemeyer Land Clearing, in the 300 block of North Solms Road, north of Interstate 35.

Firefighters arrived to find two large mulch piles on fire, and two other piles later ignited.

Mulch Fire Overnight

The New Braunfels Fire Department remains on the scene of a large mulch fire that began overnight at a business in the 300 block of Solms Road. Crews arrived around 1:10am and found two large mulch piles burning, with two additional piles igniting since. — New Braunfels Police & Fire (@NBTXPoliceFire) October 11, 2022

In a Tweet, authorities said front-end loaders and equipment were used to separate nearby material to help stop the spread.

No one was injured and no homes or structures were threatened, but there are some roads closed in the area.

Solms Road between FM 482 and Wald Road is currently closed, authorities said.

“NBFD crews will remain on scene for at least the next 24 hours in order closely monitor the situation,” a Tweet states.

A fire started at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Eggemeyer Land Clearing in the 300 block of North Solms Road. (KSAT)

#TrafficAlert: According to the New Braunfels Fire Department, Solms Road between FM 482 and Wald Road remains closed due to a mulch fire off of I-35 SB. Thankfully no injuries have been reported and no other structures have been damaged or threatened. #KSATTraffic pic.twitter.com/TmC0MPXTs4 — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) October 11, 2022

