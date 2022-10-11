Man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on North Side

San Antonio police say they are investigating after a man was hit by van on the city’s North Side late Monday night.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 8000 block of Jones Maltsberger Road, near the intersection of Pinewood Lane and not far from Highway 281 and McCullough Avenue.

According to police, a man in his 20s had walked out into the street but was not in a crosswalk when he was struck by a van traveling northbound. The driver of the van did not stop and fled on Jones Maltsberger Road, police said.

The man hit was taken by EMS to University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. At last check, his condition has improved and he is presently listed as stable, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

When found, the driver will face a charge of failing to stop and render aid, police said.