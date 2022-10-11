Man stabbed twice after intervening during altercation downtown, police say

One person is in police custody after he allegedly stabbed a man twice during an altercation downtown early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

SAN ANTONIO – One person is in police custody after he allegedly stabbed a man twice during an altercation downtown early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. near East Market Street and South Alamo Street.

According to police, a 25-year-old man had gotten into an altercation with three women at a McDonald’s restaurant when he threw both a purse and cellphone into the river. That’s when, police say, a good Samaritan tried to intervene, but the man instead began to fight him.

Police said during the fight the man stabbed the 51-year-old good Samaritan twice in the back. Officers arrived and were able to take the suspect into custody. The man’s name has not been released.

SAPD said despite his injuries, the man stabbed originally refused to go to a hospital but eventually relented. The suspect was booked on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing.