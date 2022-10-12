Pirate-themed playground honoring San Antonio boy who drowned in 2018 moves forward

There’s not a moment that goes by that April Chang doesn’t think about her son Mitchell.

In February 2018, her three-year-old passed away after drowning at his San Antonio-area swim school.

“It’s been four and a half years, but every day you cry, because you still miss him so much because he was so much love and happiness,” April Chang said. “You think of him actually in good ways and such warmth and happiness and you find ways to bring him still in your family.”

April smiles today because a project in his memory is moving forward.

“He would be beyond enthusiastic. He would be so excited,” Chang said.

The foundation work is underway for Mitchell’s Landing playground.

“He loved pirate toys and swords and hooks. And he wanted to be a pirate when he grew up. That was his aspiration in life. So, we decided we wanted to honor him when he left us by bringing fun through a pirate-themed playground,” Chang said.

The free public playground will be located at Classen Steubing Ranch Park, in the 20000 block of Hardy Oak Parkway.

Mitchell’s family says he loved including everyone around him to play and have fun, so that’s what the park is all about.

“We have the inclusive world, which is a merry-go-round, but it’s actually built into the safety ground cover level, so you can use assistive walking devices to roll onto it easily,” Chang said.

Mitchell’s Landing is a $2.2 million project. Chang said the city contributed about $700,000 for the infrastructure work and the Mitchell Chang Foundation is covering the rest.

The playground is set to open in April 2023.

Chang said Mitchell would be all smiles seeing the community come together.

“He would just love that so many people can come here and enjoy it,” Chang said.

