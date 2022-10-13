San Antonio man arrested for shooting woman, tying up teen after he was evicted, records show

San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman and tying up a teenager because he was upset about being kicked out of a home.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman and tying up a teenager because he was upset about being kicked out of a home.

James Cody Sweetman, 29, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint following the Oct. 4 shooting, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Sweetman was upset because his girlfriend had broken up with him and she was in hiding.

He had been staying with her family at their home in the 100 block of Fuente Alley on the East Side, and his ex-girlfriend’s mother, 43, wanted him to leave, police at the scene said.

The affidavit states that on Oct. 4, Sweetman was moving out of the home and the ex-girlfriend’s 17-year-old brother was helping him.

At some point, Sweetman taped the teen’s hands together and locked him in a shed in the backyard, police said.

The suspect then went inside the home with a rifle and shot his ex’s mother in the abdomen and hand, according to the affidavit.

She was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Police at the scene said Sweetman ran out the door and was not located.

Records show he was booked on Wednesday and his bond is set at $100,000.

