Man stabbed multiple times during fight outside South Side bar, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed multiple times outside a bar early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. outside the Splach Bar & Grill, located in the 900 block of Nogalitos Street, not far from South Flores Street and Interstate 10.

According to police, the victim, a 41-year-old man, was stabbed multiple times in the back during a fight that happened in the parking lot. The suspect or suspects fled after the stabbing, police said.

SAPD said preliminary reports indicate they may be looking for a white sport utility vehicle. A description of the suspect or suspects is not currently known.

The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is presently listed as stable.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

Police did not say exactly why the fight happened.