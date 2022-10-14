Man charged in smoke shop robbery forced employee to tie up 2 other workers, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A serial robber is behind bars after confessing to several robberies during questioning, SAPD officials said.

The case stems from a robbery that happened at a smoke shop in the 4400 block of West Avenue on Oct. 7.

Police said Marcos Ojeda went into the smoke shop pretending to be a customer. He pulled out a gun and attempted to rob the store while three employees were inside, SAPD said.

Ojeda then pulled a machete and put it underneath his arm, according to officers. He grabbed zip ties from his fanny pack and told an employee to tie up the other two employees while he robbed the store, police said.

SAPD said Ojeda went to the business next door after robbing the smoke shop. He then asked two people there for a ride. When they refused, he pulled out a weapon.

The two people did not let Ojeda into the car, and he escaped on his bike.

Police said they were able to identify Ojeda and link him to four robberies after receiving a tip through Crime Stoppers. No injuries were reported in these cases, SAPD said.

Two robberies happened at businesses in the 600 block of Hildebrand, and the other was in the 1600 block of Blanco.

Police said some of the businesses Ojeda robbed were convenience stores.

Ojeda reportedly “got away with a lot of money,” but SAPD did not disclose the amount when asked.

Investigators with the Robbery Task Force surveilled the man, who was with his mother, after identifying him through surveillance video and photos from the businesses.

SAPD said the man had the same bike, shirt and mask during the robberies and was easy to identify.

Officers arrested Ojeda on Thursday and said they found the bike and weapon used in the robberies.

During questioning, Ojeda confessed to several robberies, SAPD said.

Ojeda is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and is pending three more of the same charges. Police said he is also pending two charges of aggravated assault.

Ojeda has a prior record. However, police did not disclose what he was previously arrested for when asked.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.