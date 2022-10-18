54º

Bexar County commissioners approve 302 polling locations

The new election sites will be available in time for Election Day

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Bexar County ordered to add 100+ more polling places for November election

BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Commissioners Court approved 302 voting locations on Tuesday.

It’s been exactly a week since a judge ordered Bexar County to add dozens more polling locations ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Although it is less than the 388 polling sites activists pushed for in a lawsuit against the county, commissioners were told both parties agreed on the 302 sites.

The commissioners’ decision came after some precincts were found not to have any registered voters.

The new election sites will be available in time for Election Day.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

