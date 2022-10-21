Woman hit, killed by truck on Loop 410 on Southwest Side

A woman was hit by a truck on killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in the southbound lanes of the 4600 block of Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hit and killed by a truck as she was walking on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Thursday evening, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the 4600 block of SW Loop 410.

Police said the woman was walking across the roadway when a Dodge Ram 2500 struck her.

The driver stopped to render aid, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver cooperated in the investigation and was not expected to face charges.

The woman’s identity and age have not been released, pending the notification of the next of kin.

