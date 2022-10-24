The holiday season is almost here, and that means it is time to start thinking about guests coming into your home.

Mallory Micetich, a home care expert at Angi, has some tips to help you get your home ready for guests.

“As you prepare to welcome guests into your home this holiday season, no matter if they’re friends or family, there are a few things you can do to make your guests feel welcome. First, think about the cleanliness of your space, down to things like the bedding and making sure that they have a comfortable place to stay. Also think about creating a space for guests to set up their belongings, their luggage, a little place for them to call home within your home. And lastly, if you can, it’s great to designate a bathroom for your guests. If not, think about how you can create space for them in your bathroom,” Micetich said.

If your guest room doubles as a home office or other space, make sure you clear it out before your guests come over. Empty the drawers and closet to give your guests more space to store their belongings. You don’t need to take everything out of the room, but try to make the room as tidy and inviting as possible.

“Now that you’ve made your space ready for your guests, think about the other little things that you can do to make their stay more welcoming. Things like stocking up on some of those necessities that they might have forgotten - toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, everything including shampoo, conditioner and bodywash. Those little toiletries are often forgotten when we’re packing for trips. I also think about how can I make their stay better, and sometimes I even go above and beyond and create a little welcome basket. I like to include some of their favorite things and some of my favorite local things for them to really enjoy their stay in my home. Lastly, I also think it’s a good thing to think about your pantry. Make sure it’s stocked with snacks that both you and your guests can enjoy. This will all make for a really seamless trip” Micetich said.

To make the space as inviting as possible, give it a thorough clean before your guests arrive. Wash the bedding, vacuum the room and wipe down all the surfaces. Make sure the bathroom is clean and stocked with fresh towels throughout their stay.

“And if you’re like me, and are a little bit tight on space and don’t have a designated guest room, there are still a lot of things you can do to make your guests feel welcome and feel like they have a little bit of a private space. I like to set up my air mattress ahead of time, make sure that everything is clean and that I’ve given them a little bit of a designated space in my home. It’s also a nice thing to think about putting aside some towels and maybe even offering a shower caddy for some of their toiletries. If you’re tight on space, you can still have a very welcoming home,” Micetich said.