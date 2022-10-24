‘You are not sorry’: Victim’s family faces man convicted in 2020 murder

A man convicted of murder apologized for his actions during his sentencing hearing on Monday.

Gregory Morrison was sentenced 28 years in prison for the November 2020 murder of Ann Marie Black outside a Pilot Flying J truck stop near Foster Road.

The two apparently had a confrontation over money when Morrison shot Black four times before running away from the scene.

Morrison accepted a plea deal in this case but asked for leniency and not to be given the maximum punishment per the deal of 30 years in prison.

“I would like to offer my condolences to everyone affected by this,” Morrison said. “If I could go back and undo it I would.”

Morrison ‘s apology wasn’t enough for Black’s family, who addressed him during victim impact statements.

“I will not be giving you the pleasure of forgiving you, not today and probably not ever,” Black’s daughter, Kiersten Nelson, said.

“You are not sorry,” Black’s sister, Gwen Nelson, said. “You’re just sorry you are getting in trouble.”

Morrison is eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence.

