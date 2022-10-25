Woman shot, killed outside downtown area convenience store identified

Suspects on the run after woman shot, killed near downtown-area convenience store, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was fatally wounded outside a downtown area convenience store last weekend has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim on Tuesday as 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas.

San Antonio police said a gray vehicle with several people inside it pulled into the parking lot of a Pik-Nik store near South Richter and Guadalupe street around 6 p.m. on Saturday when the occupants got into an argument with the woman.

Moments later, the driver shot the woman multiple times before driving away from the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

No arrests have been made.

