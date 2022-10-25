SAPD searching for missing, endangered 6-year-old girl

The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a 6-year-old girl Aracely Flores, who is missing and considered in danger.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a 6-year-old girl who is missing and considered to be in danger.

Aracely Flores was last seen Saturday in the 8700 block of Cinnamon Creek, police said.

The girl’s mother told SAPD that she gave permission for Aracely to go with a family member over the weekend, but the family member, who is from Kyle, has not communicated with the mother since then. They were last seen in a beige Chevrolet Suburban.

Aracely is 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 55 pounds, and has blond hair and hazel eyes.

If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts, please call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

