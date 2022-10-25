Burglary suspects arrested after crashing into a BCSO patrol vehicle

Three burglary suspects were arrested on Oct. 25, 2022 after crashing into a BCSO patrol vehicle on an unrelated traffic stop.

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County sheriff’s deputies arrested three burglary suspects early Tuesday after they crashed into another deputy vehicle on an unrelated traffic stop.

Aria Frausto, 17, Robert Alvarez, 20, and the alleged driver, Steven Neeley, 17, were all transported to the Bexar County Jail on multiple charges.

It happened at about 3:20 a.m. on Talley Road.

According to information released by the sheriff’s office, deputies spotted a vehicle speeding in the 11000 block of Potranco Road that matched the description of a vehicle that had been reportedly involved in recent burglaries.

Deputies tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver fled from them, driving the wrong direction on Talley Road. The driver lost control and hit a deputy vehicle that had stopped to pull over another driver.

The deputy was out of his SUV and was not injured.

The suspects bailed out of their vehicle and ran away. Deputies caught up with them and took them into custody.

The vehicle they were in had been stolen and had items inside that were taken during other vehicle burglaries, including two stolen firearms with several magazines and ammunition, ID cards, a debit card, iPhones, camera equipment and sunglasses, according to BCSO.

Neeley’s charges:

Fraud use/possession of ID Info <5 items, state jail felony

Unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony

Theft of firearm, state jail felony

Theft $30,000 to <$150,000 vehicle, 3rd degree felony

Evading arrest/detention with vehicle, 3rd degree felony

Frausto’s charges:

Evade arrest or detention, class a misdemeanor

Robert Alvarez was booked and arrested for:

Evade arrest or detention, class a misdemeanor

Alvarez’s charges::

Evade arrest or detention, class a misdemeanor

Also on KSAT: