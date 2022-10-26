60º

Preteen student arrested after making terroristic threats in Converse, police say

Witnesses told officials the student had claimed to have an AR-type weapon and ammo that could fit into his backpack

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

CONVERSE, Texas – A 12-year-old was arrested Saturday after making terroristic threats to an IDEA campus, according to Converse police.

On Oct. 20, Converse PD says a concerned guardian reported suspicious behavior from a student she only knew by their first name.

The guardian told police that the student reportedly told others “to not go to school the next day.”

Police and staff members identified the 12-year-old and called the student’s parents for an interview.

Staff members spoke with the student and other witnesses, police said.

The witnesses told officials that the student had claimed to have an AR-type weapon and ammo that could fit in his backpack.

The preteen reportedly threatened to shoot up the school, but police say there were no weapons or access to them at the child’s home.

The 12-year-old was arrested for terroristic threats.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

