Mother, teenage son shot in front of home north of downtown, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old mother and her 16-year-old son are hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting at a home north of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting was reported Tuesday evening in the 800 block of Alametos, west of San Pedro Avenue.

Police said a man in a blue Toyota Tundra approached the mother and son outside their home and shot about 13 rounds toward them. The mother was shot in the right arm and upper chest, and her son was shot in the lower abdomen, according to SAPD.

The man in the truck then drove off the property and has not been caught, police said.

Officers said they don’t have any witnesses, but they are looking at surveillance video from the area. They did not have a suspect description or a motive, as more investigation is needed.

Police are looking for a blue Toyota Tundra where they say the shooter was last seen in. pic.twitter.com/qkoDTPOyDg — @KSATPattySantos (@ksatpattysantos) October 26, 2022

Emergency medical services took the mother and son to University Hospital in critical condition. Police said they were both coherent when they were transported.

KSAT will update you with the latest as more information becomes available.

Find more local news stories from KSAT here

.