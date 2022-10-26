70º

Local News

Mother, teenage son shot in front of home north of downtown, San Antonio police say

Suspect drove off in blue Toyota Tundra

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Patty Santos, Reporter

Tags: Shooting, San Antonio, University Hospital, North of Downtown San Antonio
800 block of Alametos (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old mother and her 16-year-old son are hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting at a home north of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting was reported Tuesday evening in the 800 block of Alametos, west of San Pedro Avenue.

Police said a man in a blue Toyota Tundra approached the mother and son outside their home and shot about 13 rounds toward them. The mother was shot in the right arm and upper chest, and her son was shot in the lower abdomen, according to SAPD.

The man in the truck then drove off the property and has not been caught, police said.

Officers said they don’t have any witnesses, but they are looking at surveillance video from the area. They did not have a suspect description or a motive, as more investigation is needed.

Emergency medical services took the mother and son to University Hospital in critical condition. Police said they were both coherent when they were transported.

KSAT will update you with the latest as more information becomes available.

Find more local news stories from KSAT here

.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

email