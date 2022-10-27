Cibolo resident claims $2 million Mega Millions lottery prize

CIBOLO, Texas – Someone in Cibolo hit it big and won a big jackpot prize for the Mega Millions drawing on Oct. 14.

According to lottery officials, the winner purchased a quick-pick ticket for the game at QuikTrip #4032, located at 23953 Interstate Highway 35 N., in Schertz.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (9-22-26-41-44), but not the Mega Ball number (19).

The winner added the Megaplier option to the ticket and the Megaplier number drawn was 2 — bringing the total jackpot to $2 million.

To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

Also on KSAT: