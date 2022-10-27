Man living on the streets has permanent, affordable housing within one year thanks to local programs

A San Antonio man who was one of more than 1,500 people who moved from the streets into long-term housing says he finally has a place to call home.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who was one of more than 1,500 people who moved from the streets into long-term housing says he finally has a place to call home.

Alan Green benefited from the housing surge through the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless. The program is through a partnership with U.S. Housing and Urban Development and local nonprofits.

Green was a business owner selling glass art, but when his health declined, so did his finances.

“So when I was in the hospital for over 100 days, I was evicted from my apartment. I lost everything,” Green said.

After sleeping 16 nights on park benches, Green went to Haven for Hope for four months.

He was soon accepted into the Rapid Rehousing Program, which helps people with financial assistance and provides them with case management.

“I just started putting that money in the bank because when I walked into Haven, all I had were pennies in my pocket,” Green said. “I watch my finances like a hawk.”

Billy Mahone with the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless said the Rapid Rehousing Program is temporary wrap-around assistance to help people be sustainable.

Mahone said rent rising 14% from last year is one of many reasons why these programs are in growing need.

“A lot more people have been experiencing housing insecurity than in years past due to rising prices, property taxes, just inflation costs in general, and even the wage growth not keeping up with those costs,” Mahone said.

Based on point-in-time counts, Mahone said there had not been a spike in homelessness over the last couple of years. He said that is because of the surge of federal aid funding, which benefited Green and many others experiencing homelessness.

Green said he looks forward to seeing his Social Security checks increase by 8% in January to get back on his feet. He also recently received a voucher from Opportunity Home to make his rent more affordable.

“When you’ve been through what I’ve been through, to say you’re fine -- I’m blessed,” Green said.