Halloween house fire overshadows trick or treating on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A family on the Northwest Side got more than just a scare on Halloween after their home caught fire as trick-or-treaters were hitting the street.

San Antonio firefighters and police responded to the fire on Timewilde near Timber Glade Monday evening.

Officials blocked off a part of the road as crews worked to tame the flames.

Firefighters don’t know the cause of the fire but know it started in the backyard and spread to the home and attic, causing extensive damage.

SAFD said the home is uninhabitable due to the damage, adding that the couple living there will stay with family for the time being.

While authorities worked on the fire, the street remained closed to cars but not the foot traffic of trick-or-treaters.

“It’s the fun, you know, kid holiday, and you see this tragedy right in the middle of it… it’s like, are we happy or are we sad,” said Nahtee Jimison, a mother dressed as “Where’s Waldo.”

Nahtee Jimison’s Daughter, Nahlee, said her trick-or-treating experience was great. Her bag was so heavy that she passed the job of carrying it onto her mom. Nahlee admitted seeing the first responders was scary but not spooky like she would have liked.

“I thought, oh heck… I hope someone’s okay,” said Nahlee, who was dressed as an Angel.

Neighbors in the area said they saw the flames growing as they prepared for trick-or-treaters.

“Flames were very large. They were billowing It was a little surreal and overwhelming. My heart was racing,” said Randal and Carrol Boone, who live across the street.

Another neighbor Richard Sustaita added, “The whole neighborhood was smoke; there was no wind. So it was just stagnant.”

The neighbors we spoke to explained it’s a Halloween they’ll never forget. As they handed out candy with fire trucks blocking their street, lighting it up.

They add keeping up with trick-or-treating traditions helped ease neighborhood concerns.

“Such a weird Halloween. It’s not the Halloween we were expecting, but we’re just so happy that everyone is okay,” said Carol Boone