Mother warns others of rising RSV cases after daughters hospitalized with respiratory illness

SAN ANTONIO – Over the past couple of weeks, Methodist Children’s Hospital has seen an increase in ER visits directly related to respiratory illnesses like the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Methodist Hospital officials said more than 50% of their children’s hospital admissions are respiratory-related.

Jenna Boolig’s two daughters, a 2-month-old and a 2-year-old, are receiving oxygen at Methodist Children’s Hospital.

Boolig said her daughters are on antibiotics to treat other potential respiratory illnesses, like the flu or rhinovirus.

“You use antibiotics that the doctors prescribe you, and it’s not getting any better. Then you go into the hospital, having to put the newborn down because you’re having to go back down here to check on her sister. They’re not understanding that your life is in the hospital,” Boolig said.

Her 2-year-old girl was born prematurely. She was brought by ambulance to the hospital after she had a concerning, unwavering cough. There was a wait to be seen.

“You walk into Methodist Children’s, you can’t really find a seat together,” Boolig said.

Boolig wants other parents to be cautious about bringing sick kids to school or daycare.

“Keep the kids safe. Sanitize, handwashing, make the kids aware of the situation. Don’t share drinks. Don’t cough in someone else’s face, you know? Be very aware,” Boolig said.

Parents are encouraged to contact the Methodist Healthcare Call-A-Nurse line at 210-226-8773 if they are concerned about their child’s symptoms. A nurse is standing by 24/7 to personally assist with clinical advice.