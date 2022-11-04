SAPD Share the Shoes annual collection drive will benefit Zapatos

SAN ANTONIO – Zapatos has been instrumental in putting shoes on kids’ feet since 2016.

They stand by their motto, ‘NO shoes, NO service’ because they know for a child or teen who has a good pair of shoes it makes a difference in their life.

Zapatos works with school counselors and liaisons to fill shoe requests for students who need basic tennis shoes and for kids who need accessible shoes because of a disability.

A shoe that fits well opens doors to other opportunities like graduation, ROTC, after school-work programs, sports and even prom.

Donations for Share the Shoes will be accepted Nov. 1 until Dec. 16 and can be dropped off at any of the SAPD substations.

This year, in addition to shoes, new socks will also be accepted during the collection drive.

SAPD substation locations

3635 East Houston Street

5020 Prue Road

711 W. Mayfield Road

7000 Culebra Road

515 South Frio Street

Zapatos is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2015 by Maria Gloria Martinez. Over 300 students were served in 2016 and 703 in 2017. Zapatos strives to help society’s less fortunate families by providing new shoes. ‘Shoes are foundational; Shoes are Fundamental’.

