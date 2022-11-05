1 dead, 1 injured after being shot by deputy in Dripping Springs, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot dead after he rushed Hays County sheriff’s deputies with a knife Saturday morning, according to officials.

Deputies were called to a disturbance between a man and a tow truck driver in the 1300 block of Trinity Hills.

Shortly after, deputies also responded to the 100 block of Victoria Court for a follow-up investigation related to the incident.

Upon arrival, 28-year-old John Samuel File went outside of the home armed with a knife. He then charged at deputies and one of them fired gunshots toward File, striking him, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 78-year-old woman was hit on her arm by the gunfire and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, deputies said.

File was also taken to an area hospital but later died from his injuries, according to the HCSO.

According to its protocol, HCSO called the Texas Rangers to assist in the shooting response. The investigation continues.