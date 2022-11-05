SAPD: Train collides with car after driver loses control, crashes

SAPD responds to train crash in the 13500 block of IH 37.

SAN ANTONIO – A fatal train crash claimed two lives on the city’s South Side Friday, said San Antonio police.

The crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 13500 block of IH 37.

Police say they received reports of an SUV traveling Northbound all over the road, causing vehicles to pull into the shoulders.

Authorities then received another report notifying them of a crash.

SAPD said the SUV drove through a grassy area and off the bridge.

The SUV came to a stop on the railroad tracks, where they were later hit by a passing train.

The driver and the passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.