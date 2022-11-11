Ice cream company Handel’s is coming to San Antonio

Various flavors of ice-cream at the showcase in dessert shop.

SAN ANTONIO – Well-known ice cream chain Handel’s is opening its first San Antonio location.

The ice cream shop will open at The Shops at South Rim on Feb. 15, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing Regulation filing.

Handel’s menu has over 100 flavors for customers to choose from, with the selection that is in-store made fresh daily, according to Handel’s website.

Flavors range from blueberry cobbler and coffee chocolate chip to cherry vanilla and cinnamon roll.

They also have an assortment of vegan sorbet flavors, which include chocolate almond milk ice cream, and mango sorbet.

