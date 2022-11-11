50º

Ice cream company Handel’s is coming to San Antonio

Ice cream shop will be first San Antonio location of Handel’s franchise

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Various flavors of ice-cream at the showcase in dessert shop. (Adobe Stock)

SAN ANTONIO – Well-known ice cream chain Handel’s is opening its first San Antonio location.

The ice cream shop will open at The Shops at South Rim on Feb. 15, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing Regulation filing.

Handel’s menu has over 100 flavors for customers to choose from, with the selection that is in-store made fresh daily, according to Handel’s website.

Flavors range from blueberry cobbler and coffee chocolate chip to cherry vanilla and cinnamon roll.

They also have an assortment of vegan sorbet flavors, which include chocolate almond milk ice cream, and mango sorbet.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

